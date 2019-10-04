Two people arrested for beating metro man into brain death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were arrested, accused of beating a man into a coma he’ll never wake up from.

Donald Williams, 62, was at home on Friday when John Burton and Ebony Williams showed up demanding money he owed them. Burton was allegedly holding a black pistol, according to police.

Court documents state they went into Donald’s room, then a witness heard “the sound of the metal hitting flesh.”

Donald’s mother, Verna Cole, said she heard it wasn’t a lot of money.

“It was ridiculous," she said. "They said he owed them less than $100, and he`s going to beat my baby like that?”

It was at least 16 hours before anyone checked on him. Donald was found passed out in his room with broken teeth and wounds on his head.

Family said doctors had to remove a piece of Donald’s skull because his brain was bleeding and swollen.

After surgery, doctors told his mother and police they don’t expect him to wake up.

“I`m not going to give up on my baby. They can`t tell me my baby`s not going to make it. They can`t make me believe that,” Cole said.

Burton and Williams were arrested.

“I want them to find out exactly how it feels for somebody to beat you like that. I don`t want them to die; I just want them to lay there and suffer like my son is suffering,” Cole said.