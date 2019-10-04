UCO students say they survived road rage attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three University of Central Oklahoma students are feeling lucky to be alive after a terrifying road rage incident.

It happened on Tuesday, starting at a church near Council and Wilshire.

Dispatch: "911."

Caller: “Hi, um yes, we’re being followed by somebody who accidentally just hit our car. They said that they`re going to put a cap in our heads. So, we’re like kind of scared.”

That was one of several calls to 911.

Dispatch: “Hello, this is 911.

Caller: “Hi, I’m being followed, and they threatened to shoot me. Can you please send somebody to my location now?”

Part of the calls were filled with panic and fear for their lives.

Caller: “We`re coming up on.. oh my God... Mustang Road Parkway and they’re slamming into our car... like a bunch. I don`t know what to do.

It started with an odd altercation in the parking lot of the church.

Kameron Kimball told News 4 it escalated in the blink of an eye.

“I turned around in the church parking lot and then at the stoplight; that's when I rolled down my window and I said, 'Hey, can I get your insurance?' So, then they held up a gun,” Kimball said.

He said they threatened to shoot if Kimball didn’t pull over.

"If I was by myself I would have, but since I had them with me, I wasn't going to risk it,” he said.

Kimball is talking about two of his friends, who he was driving to UCO cheer practice at the time.

They didn’t want to share their names since the suspects are still on the run.

"We like ducked and then we started driving pretty much just like mad men,” one of them said.

"They just kept keeping up and hitting us and making it worse but I was just like praying, like out loud, and I was just like, "God, please be with us,” the other victim said.

The horrifying ride took them all over the area, leaving Kimball’s truck pretty beat up.

"My biggest concern was keeping everybody safe. It was kind of a life or death situation,” Kimball said.

Thankfully, it finally ended at the OnCue on Czech Hall Road near I-40, where they lost the suspects and hid inside a utility closet until police could get there.

"One of the guys in my fraternity, he said that thing on your neck saved you,” Kimball said, referencing the crucifix necklace around his neck.

So far, no arrests have been made.