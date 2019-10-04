Where to score free tacos, deals for National Taco Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s National Taco Day which means restaurants are making every taco lover’s dream come true with free tacos or specials!

According to the holiday’s website, last year, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos.

The site estimates that to be 775-million pounds, or equal to the weight of two Empire State Buildings.

Below is a list of places celebrating National Taco Day or where you can get a great deal on tacos.

Baja Fresh

Buy one taco at regular price and get another one free! You must have a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram page.

Burger King

For a limited time at participating locations, Burger King is selling crunchy tacos for only $1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Even though there’s not a specific deal for National Taco Day, you can sign up for Chipotle Rewards here and after your first $5 purchase, you get a free chips and gauc reward.

Chuy’s

Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1, limit two per person, and $1 floaters. Or, you can dress like a taco and visit any location on Friday to earn a free entree of your choice, redeemable the same day.

Del Taco

Del Taco will be giving away a free Del Taco AND a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase. Get both coupons in the Del Taco app, valid only on Friday.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

On Friday, the company will offer reward program members a free select taco with a taco purchase. Click here to sign up.

Jack in the Box

If you’re signed up for the chain’s e-club, you can get a free taco with any purchase on Friday.

On The Border

The Tex-Mex restaurant is celebrating with endless tacos for just $8.99!

Qdoba

On National Taco Day, earn double rewards points when you place an order in-store or online. Whether you order an entrée or create a taco, you’ll get rewarded!

Taco Bell

The chain is celebrating with an exclusive $5 National Taco Day Gift Set. You can get four tacos – two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos is donating $1 of every Trailer Park sold to the Make-A-Wish Foundation! You can also enjoy all-day Happy Hour specials.