Woman injured after jumping from second-story apartment to escape Oklahoma City fire

Posted 11:37 am, October 4, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was injured after she jumped from a second-story apartment to escape a fire, Oklahoma City fire officials say.

Just after 1:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Bridgepoint Apartments near NW 50th and Grove and found heavy fire conditions coming from a second-story apartment.

Fire officials say a woman was standing outside the apartment after jumping from the second story. The woman had a wrist injury and possibly broken bones.

The fire was contained to one unit, which was destroyed, and seven other units had minor smoke damage and two also had water damage.

A family member told fire investigators a child was also in the apartment when the fire happened. However, fire officials say they cannot confirm if the child, whose age is not known, was dropped from the second-story to someone on the ground or directly to the ground.

The family member said the child only sustained scratches.

Damages were estimated to be $60,000 for the structure and $25,000 for contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

