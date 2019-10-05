Francis Tuttle Technology shows students STEM career possibilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a blast for hundreds of students at Francis Tuttle Technology Center in Oklahoma City on Friday as they learned about STEM careers.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The event paired teams from middle schools all over the metro, where students built some incredible projects.

Many of those who participated in Friday's event spoke with News 4 about the experience.

"Our engineering program at Francis Tuttle is designed for sophomore through senior high school students that come from our six sending schools, Cashion, Crescent, Deer Creek, Edmond, PC and Western Heights," said Brad Sanders, a Francis Tuttle engineering instructor.

"It's so cool to just take them around the classrooms we take our classes in and show them these different experiments and get them into STEM," said Sophia De Luca, a Deer Creek student leader.

"We just let them work together and by the end of the year many of our student teams have full working prototypes and are ready to pursue something to manufacture or patent," said Audrey Lee, Francis Tuttle Portland campus director.

"It's an amazing feeling whenever you get to explain how something works and they understand it and they're smiling and having fun," said Brook Lyn Jones, Santa Fe student leader.

Over the years, Francis Tuttle's students have submitted and received 12 U.S. patents for projects designed at the tech center.