Cooke County woman celebrates 100th birthday with 100 roses, several honors Friday

GAINESVILLE, Tex. – A Cooke County woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style Friday morning.

A greeting from The Oak Ridge Boys was just one of many surprises for Elvira Flusche.

Flusche’s nephew, Steve Eberhart, is the general manager of KGAF radio in Gainesville.

He had her on the morning show to celebrate her 100th birthday, which is on Sunday.

Eberhart said he made a promise four years ago to get his aunt 100 red roses if she lived to be 100 years old.

“Now, if you turn 101, it starts over with one rose, just so you know,” Eberhart told Flusche as three large vases of red roses were presented.

