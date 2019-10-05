× Cowboys Being Shut Out by Texas Tech After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Texas Tech 13-0 after the first quarter at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.

The Cowboys have not played well in any phase of the game so far.

OSU got the ball first, and on third down, Spencer Sanders was sacked by Tony Bradford and Eli Howard and fumbled, with the ball recovered by Tech’s Broderick Washington at the Cowboys’ 26-yard line.

Tech had to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Trey Wolff and led 3-0 with 12:49 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys moved the ball into Tech territory on their second possession, but on third down Sanders was sacked and OSU was forced to punt.

The two teams exchanged punts again, then Tech drove to the first touchdown of the game, with Jett Duffy keeping on a elusive run for a 16-yard touchdown, capping a six-play, 83-yard drive and giving the Red Raiders a 10-0 lead with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s next possession ended in an 18-yard punt by Tom Hutton.

Texas Tech then took advantage and Wolff kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 13-0 with 1:03 to play in the first quarter.