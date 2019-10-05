Determined 10 year old walks to end Alzheimer’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – Serenity Gaines is 10 years old and she has an important reason to join The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Oklahoma City.

Pastor Emeritus Dr. James H. Tucker of her church, Greater New Zion Baptist Church, is suffering from the debilitating disease.

“I’m out to support Alzheimer’s, the cause, that’s why we do this,” said Serenity (pictured above, front left) .

She and members of her church were among the crowd of thousands gathered in Bicentennial Park downtown.

“I have a grandma who has dementia. I would tell my friends to join me to walk for the cause,” Serenity said.

News 4’s chief meteorologist Mike Morgan and his wife Marla were the emcees of The Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

An estimated crowd of 10,000 walkers, supporters and spectators came together on this cloudy, but exciting morning. Their goal, to raise $1 million to fund research to end Alzheimer’s disease.

If you would like to help the cause, donate at KFOR.com/ALZWALK.