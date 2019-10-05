Federal Jury Awards Man $4 Million In LeFlore County Excessive Use Of Force Case

POTEAU, Okla. — A federal jury on Friday (Oct. 4) awarded a man $4 million in an excessive use-of-force case against a former LeFlore County sheriff’s deputy accused of ramming the man’s motorcycle and striking him during the arrest.

The jury awarded Chad Ousterhout $3 million for compensatory damages and $1 million for punitive damages against Kendall Morgan, who resigned as undersheriff from the department in August 2018.

Sheriff Rob Seale said an appeal is pending and had no further comment.

Ousterhout said in June 2015 he drove away from a vehicle that approached him on Nubbin Ridge Road. Ousterhout said he didn’t realize the vehicle was law enforcement and no emergency lights were activated, according to court documents.

Ousterhout said once he saw the vehicle’s markings, he slowed down. He said the vehicle rammed his motorcycle and he was ejected into a ditch. After he stood up, he said Morgan assaulted him and called him a “hippy motherf***er.”

