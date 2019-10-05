More than 1 million of these pocketknives are being recalled due to a stabbing hazard

CALABASAS, Calif. – Tool aficionados, beware.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million of their Gordon Folding Knives, a popular pocket knife whose blade folds into the handle.

The company reported Friday that the locking mechanism on the knives can fail to engage when extending the blade — creating a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax,” the company said on the CPSC website.

There have already been seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, four of which required medical attention.

The tools were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide between July 2008 and July 2019.