OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting in which two men were injured.

Police officials said the shooting happened a little before 1 a.m. when three men got into an argument at a home in the area of Southwest 78th Street and Penn.

One of the three men stormed off, got into a vehicle and fired shots at the other two men, according to police.

The two men who were shot at were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were released.