Ponca City man dies at scene of crash near Shawnee

Posted 6:13 pm, October 5, 2019, by

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A Ponca City, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a collision four miles northwest of Shawnee, Okla., Friday night.

Harvey Pruett, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 177, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Pruett was driving his 1995 Ford 250 on the highway when he crashed into a 1998 Flatbed Wrecker that was parked in the roadway in an attempt to divert traffic for a previous collision that had occurred, according to the news release.

The collision remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.