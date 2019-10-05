Ponca City man dies at scene of crash near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A Ponca City, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a collision four miles northwest of Shawnee, Okla., Friday night.

Harvey Pruett, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 177, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Pruett was driving his 1995 Ford 250 on the highway when he crashed into a 1998 Flatbed Wrecker that was parked in the roadway in an attempt to divert traffic for a previous collision that had occurred, according to the news release.

The collision remains under investigation.