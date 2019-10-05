× Sooners Tied With Kansas After First Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team is tied 7-7 with Kansas after the first quarter at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday.

Both teams’ first possessions ended in punts, then Kansas marched 98 yards in 9 plays for the first points.

Carter Stanley threw a 22-yard pass to Daylon Charlot for a touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead with 3:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive, with Trey Sermon scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7 with 1:26 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners have won 14 in a row over Kansas and six straight in Lawrence.