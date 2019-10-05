Train collides with tractor-trailer in Enid

ENID, Okla. – A train collided with a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon in Enid.

The collision occurred at 100 E. Owen K. Garriott Road, according to an Enid Police Department Facebook post.

The collision has resulted in significant traffic issues, according to Enid police.

“The roadway is closed for all east and west traffic and is not expected to clear for hours. Use alternative routes,” the Facebook post states.

Alternate routes include the following: Southgate Road, Maine, Elm or Willow Road.

Those driving tractor-trailers should not use Maine or Elm underpasses due to low clearance, the news release states.