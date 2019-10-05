Two separate shootings investigated in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Police in Lawton, Okla., are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday.

The first shooting occurred around 12:05 a.m.

Lawton police were dispatched to the 7000 block of S.W. Green Terrace. When they arrived, they found a woman who said she had been shot, according to a Lawton police news release.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

No further details were released on that early morning shooting.

Lawton police responded to another shooting that occurred at around 2 p.m.

Police were sent to the 100 block of S.E. Trenton in response to the afternoon shooting.

They secured the scene and established a perimeter upon arrival, according to a news release.

Roadways around the scene of the shooting were blocked off and witnesses were interviewed, the news release states.

No suspects are believed to be on the loose at this time, the news release states.

No further details were released.