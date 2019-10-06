Del City Police search for fatal hit-and-run suspect

DEL CITY, Okla. – Del City Police are searching for a man they suspect could have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on October 1.

Officials were called to the 3400 block of SE 44th St. on an injury accident involving two vehicles, a black Lincoln Town Car and a blue Toyota Matrix.

According to investigators, the Toyota Matrix pulled out onto SE 44th from Clendon Way and was making a left turn to travel west. The Lincoln Town car was

traveling east on SE 44th and as the Toyota pulled out onto S.E. 44th, the driver of the Lincoln made an evasive maneuver to avoid the collision and went left of center and struck the Toyota Matrix in the driver’s door.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln fled the scene on foot.

Accident Investigators have identified the driver as 23-year-old JeShawn Lewis Parker.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Parker on charges of Causing an Accident Resulting in Death and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.