Edmond Police issue Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

Ronald Stone was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near the 600 block of Jasmine Place.

Stone drives a black 2007 Chevy Corvette with Oklahoma license plate ITG601.

Authorities say Stone is diabetic and did not take his meds. He’s had five hip surgeries in the past year as well as a history of eight heart attacks.

Stone also has a prosthetic leg below his right knee.

Officials believe he could be headed to Texas to see his daughters, but his exact destination is unknown.

If you see Stone or have any information on his whereabouts, call Edmond PD or 911.