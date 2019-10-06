Fire officials: Home total loss after Sunday afternoon house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – Emergency crews were called to a home near Waverly and Britton Friday afternoon for a house fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say they believe it started in the bedroom, and the home is a total loss.

“Oklahoma City units were already on scene doing fire attack. We had reports of occupants that were home at the time.,” Cpt. Rad Summers with The Village Fire Department said. “They did exit the structure. They were evaluated by EMSA then released.”

The couple that lives in the home says they are still shaken up, but doing alright after a fire started while they were still inside.

They were able to make it out OK, but their two pet cats did not. One of them is still missing, and the other was badly burned in the fire and is currently getting treatment at a vet.

Officials say The Village, Oklahoma City, and Nichols Hills fire department all responded to the call.

“We are actually right on the border of The Village and Oklahoma`s City`s district,” Cpt. Summers said. “They got here and started fire attack, then we came in to assist as well.”

We’re told the couple was renting the home, and the landlord did not have insurance.