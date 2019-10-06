Former OU Star Named Replacement to U.S. Olympic Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma pitcher Keilani Ricketts was named one of three replacement players for the U.S. Olympic Softball team on Sunday.

Ricketts did not make the final 15 spots for the roster, but will travel to Tokyo for the Summer Games next year and could play for Team USA.

The U.S. team held trials in Oklahoma City this week and the team will officially be introduced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Ricketts was a two-time USA Softball Player of the Year and led the Sooners to a national championship in 2013.