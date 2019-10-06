Impeachment inquiry debate continues on Flash Point

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, former US Attorney and Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Bill Price joins Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

This week the team discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and the President’s reaction to the situation.

The impeachment inquiry concerns a whistleblower report alleging Trump asking Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video