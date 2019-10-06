× “The Chickasaw Nation is strong because the people are strong,” Chickasaw Nation Governor makes annual State of the Nation address

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby reports the state of the Chickasaw Nation is “strong because the people are strong” during his annual State of the Nation address Oct. 5 at the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting in Tishomingo.

“The Chickasaw Nation is strong because the Chickasaw people are strong,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “Chickasaw people are achieving new levels of personal success that allows them to have a positive impact on the lives of others. We believe it is vital to lift up our fellow Chickasaws and our neighbors.”

Gov. Anoatubby said that advances in economic development, cultural preservation, and community services have enhanced the lives of the Chickasaw people.

According to the Chickasaw Nation, net profits from core business operations have increased by 15 percent, while net assets grew by 11 percent in 2019.

“Our commitment to financial stability, accountability and responsible stewardship makes our nation strong,” said Governor Anoatubby. “As our businesses have prospered, we have also been able to invest in new opportunities and diversify our portfolio.”

The Chickasaw Nation committed more than $6 million to joint projects to resurface or construct 22 miles of roadway, according to the press release.

“Our commitment to build community and partnerships with our neighbors makes our nation strong.,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “We have worked hard to be good neighbors. Our roads program continues to partner with local governments to improve local streets, highways, county roads and bridges.”

In Tishomingo, the Chickasaw Nation is working closely with the city to improve the municipal water infrastructure.

Recently, the Chickasaw Nation WIC program launched a mobile unit to travel to remote rural sites, making WIC services accessible to residents in those areas.

“This past year, we invested more than $25 million in scholarships, grants and other forms of financial support to more than 5,400 Chickasaw students.”

The tribe increased the amount of scholarships for tuition, the number of credit hours funded per semester and the amount of the textbook grant. This fall, a higher education grant was introduced to help with tuition and enrollment fees.

Training has begun on the Chickasaw Heritage Series Curriculum, which brings Chickasaw history into the classroom.

“The curriculum was developed cooperatively with state educators to meet state academic standards and to share the story of who we are with the next generation of Oklahomans,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “This will be the first time that many Oklahoma students will learn about the influential role the Chickasaw Nation played in U.S. and world history.”

According to the press release, the tribe served more than 970,000 patient encounters, delivered more than 785 babies, filled more than 1.9 million prescriptions, served more than 88,000 meals to children, saw more than 154,000 visits to its wellness centers, served more than 5,300 Chickasaws with eyeglass assistance and served more than 7,000 citizens with financial assistance to help with medical and dental costs just this year.

“Our nation is strong because we know who we are and continue to keep our culture, language and traditions alive,” said Gov. Anoatubby.