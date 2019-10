OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has shut down Penn Ave. between SW 23rd and 25th after a fire at a former OKCPS elementary school.

Fire crews were called to the old Columbus Elementary School just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire was on the second floor of the four-story building.

UPDATE | Commercial Fire | Firefighters arrived to find a 2-story vacant elementary school with smoke issuing from the second floor. The fire is out and crews are checking for extensions. No injuries reported. Pennsylvania is closed NB/SB between SW 23rd and 25th. DM 5:37 p.m. pic.twitter.com/43WMV6MSXP — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 7, 2019

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.