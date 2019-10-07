× AAA Oklahoma, OK Co. TRIAD team up to keep seniors in the driver’s seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – To keep senior drivers driving as long as safely possible, AAA Oklahoma and Oklahoma County Sheriff TRIAD are hosting a free CarFit event in southeast Oklahoma City October 18.

The appointment-only event will be held October 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 S. Sooner Road, Oklahoma City.

CarFit is a 12-point check of how well the senior driver’s car “fits” them.

Technicians will check

steering wheel tilt/position,

the distance the driver sits from the steering wheel,

line of sight above the steering wheel,

position of the driver to gas/brake pedal and

mirror settings to eliminate blind spots.

CarFit also provides valuable information to seniors that have difficulty:

Reaching the shoulder harness and buckling/unbuckling the seat belt

Getting into and out of a vehicle easily

Turning their head to look over their shoulder while changing lanes

Sitting comfortably, without knee, back, hip, neck or shoulder stiffness or pain

Car care technicians will provide participants with free tire, battery and windshield wiper inspections.

To secure your appointment for the 20-minute check, call (405) 488-7611.