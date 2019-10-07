Argument leads to fatal Oklahoma City shooting; no arrests made

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed and another injured over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police responded to a double shooting near SW 78th and Penn.

Police arrived at the scene and found two shooting victims.

Both were taken to the hospital where one, Steven Kemp Jr., 31, of Oklahoma City, later died. The second man, 55, was treated and released.

Police say it appears the victims were involved in an argument with several people when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.