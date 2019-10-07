× Arrest made during alleged burglary in progess, Cleveland County officials say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he was allegedly caught by law enforcement during the middle of a burglary.

Zachary McGarrah, 29, was arrested Friday for second-degree burglary and using an offensive weapon during a felony.

McGarrah was arrested after an alarm alerted law enforcement of a break-in at a residence on Tealwood Road in eastern Cleveland County last week.

On Friday, officials arrived at the Newalla home around 2 a.m. and saw a broken window.

Authorities attempted to call the homeowner, but were unsuccessful, so deputies shined their flashlights into the windows shouting “sheriff’s office.”

That’s when deputies heard a noise on the east side of the home and saw a man fleeing, holding what looked like a black rifle.

The man threw the gun down and was tackled by an officer who then took him into custody.

Officials say evidence at the scene indicates deputies interrupted a burglary in process.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the incident and contacted shortly after McGarrah’s arrest.

Cleveland County deputies and Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police worked together on the incident.