Binger police introduce new honorary police lieutenant

BINGER, Okla. – There’s a new officer in the town of Binger, Oklahoma, police say.

Meet Denton; the Binger Police Department made Denton an honorary police lieutenant after he said he wanted to be a police officer.

“In law enforcement, it’s not always about writing tickets or taking people to jail,” said the Binger Police Department on Facebook. “Sometimes it’s more about building those relationships with others.”

Binger police say Denton is an “amazing kid” and “the smile on his face says it all” after becoming an honorary officer.