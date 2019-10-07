Canadian County deputy retires following investigation into sexual assault accusations

EL RENO, Okla. — A Canadian County deputy has resigned following an administrative investigation into sexual assault accusations dating back to the 1980s.

A Canadian County deputy, who News 4 is not naming at this time as charges have not been filed, has resigned following an administrative investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.

Gabrielle Welch told News 4 after her father passed away on Friday, she decided to bring light to something that’s been haunting her father for years.

Welch said when her dad was a teen, he stole a motorcycle and was caught by a Yukon police officer.

The officer allegedly taped her father’s confession and said he would not turn the video into the department if her father performed oral sex on him.

Welch said her dad allegedly agreed and did this for a period of 10 years.

Welch said the string of sexual assaults had scarred her father for all of the years, which is why she is sharing his story for the first time.

Since sharing the story on social media last week, Welch said five other victims, all of them local first responders, have come forward.

However, the cases are not within the statute of limitations. So, no charges have been filed.

Welch said the man who repeatedly sexually assaulted her father was most-recently a Canadian County deputy.

Officials with the CCSO confirmed they received a complaint against him last week and he resigned amid an administrative investigation into the matter.