× Chase ends near Lake Thunderbird, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials are looking for two people who fled the scene after a chase came to an end near a metro lake.

Before 6:30 a.m. Monday, a chase ended near Choctaw Rd. and Tecumseh Rd., by Lake Thunderbird.

Officials say a man and woman fled on foot from the vehicle.

What led up to the chase is unknown at this time, but News 4 is told Harrah police started the chase.

The incident remains under investigation.