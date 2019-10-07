Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin spice popcorn

Posted 4:30 pm, October 7, 2019, by

This quick and easy recipe is sure to be a favorite fall snack.

Ingredients 

  • 2 bags microwave popcorn, popped – should be 12 C)
  • 1/3 C butter
  • 1/2 C sugar
  • 3 T water
  • 2.5 t pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 t vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. Place popped corn in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Have two cookie or 1/2 bakery sheets ready.
  4. In a saucepan, melt butter, sugar and water over low heat, whisking constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Add spice and vanilla. Stir until thoroughly mixed.
  5. Drizzle over popped corn and toss thoroughly, until hot mixture is evenly distributed.
  6. Spread corn in one layer over the cookie/bakery sheets.
  7. Place in oven for roughly 20-25 minutes, tossing or stirring once after 10-12 minutes.
  8. Corn will be crisp when ready. Allow to cool before serving and enjoy!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.