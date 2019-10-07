Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin spice popcorn

This quick and easy recipe is sure to be a favorite fall snack.
Ingredients
- 2 bags microwave popcorn, popped – should be 12 C)
- 1/3 C butter
- 1/2 C sugar
- 3 T water
- 2.5 t pumpkin pie spice
- 1 t vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Place popped corn in a large mixing bowl.
- Have two cookie or 1/2 bakery sheets ready.
- In a saucepan, melt butter, sugar and water over low heat, whisking constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Add spice and vanilla. Stir until thoroughly mixed.
- Drizzle over popped corn and toss thoroughly, until hot mixture is evenly distributed.
- Spread corn in one layer over the cookie/bakery sheets.
- Place in oven for roughly 20-25 minutes, tossing or stirring once after 10-12 minutes.
- Corn will be crisp when ready. Allow to cool before serving and enjoy!