DEL CITY, Okla. – Several fire crews are on the scene of a Del City house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews from Del City, Midwest City, Tinker, and OKC Fire are all on the scene.

Officials say the blaze started in the garage after a truck inside caught fire.

The fire then spread throughout the house via the attic.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.