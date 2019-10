× Harkins brings classic musicals back to the big screen every Monday in October

OKLAHOMA CITY – Start your week off in song every Monday in October with $5 Musical Mondays at Harkins Theatre.

Harkins is bringing a different classic musical back to the big screen on Mondays at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for $5.

October 07 – Dreamgirls (2006)

October 14 – Grease (1978)

October 21 – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

October 28 – Les Misérables (2012)

