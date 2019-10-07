Suspect on the run after chase ends in crash in south Oklahoma City

Hazmat team, firefighters investigate gas leak in downtown Oklahoma City

Posted 10:10 am, October 7, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are investigating a gas leak in downtown Oklahoma City on Monday.

Firefighters and the Hazmat team responded to the area near Classen and Main St. just after 9:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a natural gas line was cut and Oklahoma Natural Gas also responded to the scene.

Building near the leak have been evacuated.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews investigate.

