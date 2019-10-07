× Hazmat team, firefighters investigate gas leak in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are investigating a gas leak in downtown Oklahoma City on Monday.

Firefighters and the Hazmat team responded to the area near Classen and Main St. just after 9:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a natural gas line was cut and Oklahoma Natural Gas also responded to the scene.

Building near the leak have been evacuated.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews investigate.