Historic Oklahoma City elementary school transformed into apartments for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vacant, historic elementary school has been converted into apartments for seniors in Oklahoma City.

Classrooms at Dunbar Elementary have been transformed into 52 senior apartments, now called Dunbar Commons.

The apartments are for income-qualified tenants over the age of 65, with 21 units set aside for those earning no more than 50% of the median income for the Oklahoma City area and the 31 other apartments falling under 60% of the local median income.

Amenities include a community room, business center, physical fitness room, a safe room for storms, an elevated gardening area and a walking trail.

Construction finished in September, and residents are expected to move in before the end of October. One- and two-bedroom units are still available for lease.

Dunbar Commons is located at 1432 NE 7th St. in Oklahoma City.

