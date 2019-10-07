“It was sad that he felt like this was the only option,” Man allegedly shot, killed wife suffering from dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife who had been battling dementia for several years, Midwest City police say.

On Monday, just after 3 a.m., police responded to a home near SE 15th and Air Depot after receiving a 911 call from a man who allegedly said he had just shot and killed his wife and was planning to do the same to himself.

Police spoke with 80-year-old Royce Davis by phone and were able to get him to exit the home.

“Our commanders did a great job negotiating with him on the phone to put the gun down so we could go inside and provide treatment for the wife,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “He did lay the gun down, he walked out and surrendered, we took him into custody immediately.”

According to Midwest City police, Davis’ wife, Dorothy Davis, was found in bed with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Davis told police he and his wife had been married for more than 50 years and that his wife had dementia for the last several years.

He told police he decided to end her life and shot her, and then said the same was going to happen to him.

“I think the only thing that changed the scenario was the fact that when he did shoot her, it didn’t kill her instantly,” Chief Clabes said. “So he was still concerned about his wife, they had been married 55 years. It was sad that he felt like this was the only option.”

News 4 spoke with several neighbors who said the Davis’ seemed like the perfect couple.

“Just about every afternoon they would sit at their porch together holding hands. They looked like that happy ending couple,” Ruben Ramos said. “55 years together. To even think something like that. No. Especially them, they looked like one of those like, I hope to be them someday. That kind of couple.”

Davis was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

If you or your loved one have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 helpline you can call for resources and support at 1-800-272-3900.

