Police: Man allegedly shot, killed wife of more than 50 years because she was battling dementia 

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife who had been battling dementia for several years, Midwest City police say.

On Monday, just after 3 a.m., police responded to a home near SE 15th and Air Depot after receiving a 911 call from a man who allegedly said he had just shot and killed his wife and was planning to do the same to himself.

A probable cause affidavit says police spoke with the man, Royce Davis, 80, by phone and were able to get him to exit the home.

According to Midwest City police, Davis’ wife, Dorothy Davis, was found in bed with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Davis told police he and his wife had been married for more than 50 years and that his wife had dementia for the last several years.

He told police he decided to end her life and shot her, and then said the same was going to happen to him.

Davis was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.