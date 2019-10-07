New logo for Oklahoma City Convention Center unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - MAPS 3 continues to transform downtown Oklahoma City, and on Monday, the new convention center marked another milestone with the unveiling a new logo.

Mayor David Holt gave the countdown as a banner bearing the Oklahoma City Convention Center’s new logo dropped from high above.

“Five, four, three, two, one: Drop it!,” Mayor Hold exclaimed.

The new logo will grace what is now Oklahoma City’s most expensive building project at $288 million dollars.

The downtown landscape is changing quickly.

“I don’t ever remember a project of this magnitude going up this quickly,” former mayor Mick Cornett said. “I mean, it just seems like it’s rising every day.”

Along with the convention center, MAPS 3 authorizes a host of other projects, including Scissortail Park and a new Omni Hotel set to open in 2021.

Community leaders say the project will make downtown a business destination that will bring millions of dollars into the local economy.

“This all started in 1993, and it has changed our city forever,” Mayor Holt said. “And obviously, it is all of our desire to see that momentum and that renaissance continue and extend to all of the people of Oklahoma City.”

Sonni Adams of Freestyle Creative, whose firm designed the logo, brought both motivation and momentum into her design of the logo.

“My team purposefully built this brand to bright, energetic and friendly as a reflection of our community,” Adams said.

She explained that the pattern resembles origami, which is meant to show how Oklahoma City will change in the future to accommodate new goals.

The change downtown is impossible to miss, with many people in awe at just how quickly the transformation is happening.

“As a new convention center comes out of the ground, suddenly it appears,” Mike Carrier, President of the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors’ Bureau said, “and there are so many people who are just like, ‘wow! What happened there? Where’d it come from?’”

Although the convention center has already taken shape, planners say it won’t be finished until late next year.