Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma plays Texas this Saturday at 11:00 am in Dallas, and the Cotton Bowl will be full of UT fans flashing "hook 'em Horns" and OU fans flashing "horns down."

The OU players, coaches and spirit squad won't be doing that, or there could be consquences.

The Sooner spirit squads were informed they are not allowed to do that, while the Big 12 said this summer that a "horns down" sign done in a taunting manner could be called a penalty.