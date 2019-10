NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are asking the public for help in identifying two men they’d like to talk to about a recent burglary and vehicle theft.

Police posted photos of the men on Facebook on Friday.

The department says the men are persons of interest in a recent motor vehicle theft and burglary.

If you have any information, call (405) 366-5225 or Crime Stoppers at (405) 366 STOP.

Police say you can remain anonymous.