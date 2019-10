ANADARKO, Okla. – Officials in Anadarko are investigating after a bathroom at a park was destroyed recently.

On Monday, Rotary Park staff discovered the men’s restroom destroyed.

“It’s a shame we have a handful of people who have to destroy what is provided to them by the generous citizens of Anadarko,” said police on Facebook. “It’s time to quit making excuses for people who destroy and start holding people accountable.”

If you have any information, call the police department at (405) 247-2411.