OHP investigating following fatal collision between vehicle, pedestrian

LAWTON, Okla. – A man was killed following a collision with a vehicle over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

It happened Sunday, just before 8 p.m., on State Highway 7 near 120th St., approximately 4.3 miles east of Lawton.

What led up to the collision is still under investigation but the report states the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Sinclair Stephens, 29, of Lawton, was taken to the hospital where he later died due to injuries.

The driver of the vehicle and five passengers, including four children, were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.