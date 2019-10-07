OKC-County Health Department offering free flu shots

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is officially here which means health officials are warning Oklahomans to start thinking about flu season.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) is offering free flu shots this week. The shots are part of a full-scale disaster exercise alongside other local county health departments and the regional medical response system.

The exercise is designed to test the state’s ability to respond and provide mass immunizations to communities in the event of a public health emergency such as an infectious disease outbreak or bio-hazardous threat.

Health officials say the flu vaccination is recommended each year for everyone six months of age and older, especially for adults 65 years and older, those with chronic diseases or immunocompromised, children less than five years or children with neurological disease, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

Beginning Monday, the OCCHD will offer the flu shot during regular clinic hours, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The shot is offered with no out-of-pocket costs.

On Tuesday, OCCHD will be providing flu shots to the public, at no cost, at Oklahoma State Fair Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be extended walk-in hours for flu shots over the next several weeks at the clinic.