Police: Man found dead on burning couch in Oklahoma field identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released the identity of a man who was found dead on a burning couch in a field.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a field near NE 50th and Sooner Rd. after a caller reported seeing a couch on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body on the burned couch.

A week later, police released a sketch of the victim, asking the public for help in identifying him.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Andre Brown, 30.

“We don’t know if they died before the fire was set or if they died in the fire," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.