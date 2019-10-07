Social media post altered then reposted with alleged threat, Clinton police say

CLINTON, Okla. – A social media post was altered and reposted, prompting an investigation by Clinton police due to a possible school threat being mentioned in the altered post.

On Sunday, Clinton police received information about a social media post that could have been “interpreted as being a possible threat” toward Clinton schools, police say.

Police investigated the threat and say it was false and no threat existed.

An investigation revealed that a student’s social media post was copied, altered and modified, by another person, and then reposted to social media.

Police say the original post by the student did not contain anything that would be considered a threat.

Clinton police had officers stationed at the school as a precaution, but say students, faculty and staff were not in danger.

“We commend those who immediately notified the proper officials and reported this post. We will never take any chances with the safety of our children and it is critical that we are aware of any potential threats,” police said.

Everyone involved in the incident is a juvenile and no other information will be released.

The case will be sent to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is completed.