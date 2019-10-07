× Suspect on the run after chase ends in crash in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a suspect after a chase ended in south Oklahoma City on Monday.

The chase started before 11 a.m. Monday and spanned across the southwest side of the city into the southeast side.

At one point, the driver allegedly drove into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle crashed near SE 59th and Shields and a suspect fled from the scene.

Law enforcement officers are now searching for the suspect.

What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.