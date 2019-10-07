Tulsa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. – Police are searching for a driver after a 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Tulsa over the weekend.

It happened Saturday at around 7:45 p.m. near King and North Yale Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man dead.

A witness told police she saw a black Cadillac hit the man, who was in a wheelchair, and then sped off.

FOX 23 reports the witness, who is also a nurse, stayed with the man until police arrived.

Tulsa police say the incident remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

