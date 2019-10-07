Woman arrested in connection to man’s stabbing death, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest was made in connection to a man’s stabbing death, according to Oklahoma City police.

On Saturday, at around 9 a.m., police responded to an assault near SW 15th and May.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Walter Thomas, of Oklahoma City.

44-year-old Debra McBride, also of Oklahoma City, was arrested later that day in connection with Thomas’ death.

This is Oklahoma City’s 67th homicide of the year.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.