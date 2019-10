× 2.8, 3.2 magnitude earthquakes recorded in NW Oklahoma, USGS says

KINGFISHER CO., Okla. (KFOR) – An earthquake was recorded in northwest Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

At around 2 p.m., the USGS recorded a 2.8 magnitude earthquake approximately five miles northeast of Loyal, Oklahoma.

The quake was originally recorded at a 3.0 magnitude but quickly downgraded.

30 minutes later, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area.

No damage has been reported at this time.