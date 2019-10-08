× Author Jodi Picoult to speak at OSU Library fundraiser

STILLWATER, Okla. – Author Jodi Picoult is the featured speaker for the Friends of the OSU Library’s H. Louise & H.E. “Ed” Cobb Speaker Series on Oct. 24.

The dinner, keynote by Picoult and book signing will occur October 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sparrow Beginnings in Stillwater.

Picoult is the bestselling author of 25 novels. Her latest, “A Spark of Light,” was her 10th consecutive instant #1 New York Times bestseller.

“Jodi has been on our wish list of speakers for years,” Debbie Clemons, coordinator of stewardship and external relations for the OSU Library, said. “She has been publishing for decades; her books have been adapted for both TV and movies; ‘Jodi Picoult’ is a household name. We’re thrilled to bring such a literary celebrity to our event.”

Tickets for the event are limited. Individual admission is $125, and half the cost is a tax-deductible gift to the Friends of the OSU Library. Tables and sponsorships are also available. To purchase tickets, visit library.okstate.edu/friends/cobb or call 405-744-7273.