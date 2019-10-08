× Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests teen on drug trafficking charges

CANADIAN CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a 19-year-old at Lake Overholser for trafficking Ecstasy.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says they have “received multiple complaints from the residents around Lake Overholser with people performing indecent acts day and night.”

On October 1, investigators patrolling the area noticed an occupied truck parked in the wrong direction in the middle of a parking lot.

Officers walked up to the truck to explain the parking issue and immediately smelled marijuana.

The investigators then determined that no one in the vehicle possessed a medical marijuana card and, by their own admission, did not have a medical reason to have marijuana. So, they questioned the occupants inside about the location of the marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, who is a minor, provided the investigator with a baggie of approximately four grams of marijuana.

Investigators asked the occupants to get out of the vehicle, and when the driver did, a gold medical bottle labeled ‘medical cannabis’ was seen on the driver’s seat.

Inside the bottle was forty pills of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

The officers also found .25 grams of cocaine and four Xanax pills.

Presumptive tests conducted on scene on the narcotics seized and all came back positive for MDMA and cocaine.

Luis Alejareon Martinez-Avalos told the investigators the narcotics were his and told the investigators the pills were MDMA and the white powder was cocaine.

Martinez-Avalos was in possession of over thirty MDMA pills, which is considered trafficking in Oklahoma.

Martinez-Avalos was arrested by investigators and transported to the Canadian County Jail. He remains in custody on a $27,000 bond.