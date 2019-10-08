× Canton tag agent terminated amid fraud concerns

CANTON, Okla. – Today, the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners voted to terminate the Canton tag agent, due to a violation of Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) procedures and fraud concerns after an OTC audit revealed he allowed improper titling of numerous watercraft.

Donald Foster opened the Canton Tag Agency in July 2006.

“The OTC takes the actions of Mr. Foster very seriously. I am disappointed he violated the trust of Oklahoma taxpayers by not following the rules and guidelines set forth by the OTC to fulfill his job duties. We strive to provide quality service and uphold our commitment to the citizens of Oklahoma,” said OTC Executive Director, Jay Doyle.

The OTC Commissioners voted not to replace Foster, citing reasonable cost maintenance.

“Metrics such as the tag agency’s proximity to other locations, population trends and volume of business are used to determine if an agency is still beneficial and cost-efficient for the area.”

According to the OTC, the Canton Tag Agency volume was in the bottom 8% of all tag agencies in the state. There are also three other agencies in Blaine County.

Therefore the OTC determined it would not reopen the tag agency.

The information regarding potential fraud will be turned over to the Blaine County district attorney’s office.